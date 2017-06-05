Trump lashes out again at London's mayor after city is struck by terrorists

For the second straight day, President Donald Trump went after London's mayor on Twitter on Monday for his response to a terrorist attack on the city.

Trump used the word "pathetic" to describe Mayor Sadiq Khan's comments following the killings of seven people by terrorists on Saturday.

In an interview Sunday, Khan said that "Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. No reason to be alarmed," according to the BBC.

In a Sunday tweet, Trump appeared to take that out of context and suggested that Khan was playing down the attack.

The London mayor's team then said that Trump "deliberately" took his remarks out of context, according to the BBC.