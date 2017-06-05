Trump's travel ban gives the impression 'people are not welcome,' Loews Hotels CEO says

Jonathan Tisch, chairman and CEO of Loews Hotels and co-owner of the New York Giants, said Monday he's worried President Donald Trump's immigration policies and tough talk about homeland security send a message of exclusivity to the world.

"We're concerned that there is a negative sense that people are not welcome in this country. And that will have an impact on the industry," the co-chairman of Loews Corporation said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Tisch supported Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 president election.

Trump on Monday tweeted a call for an expedited judicial review of his revised travel ban following Saturday's terrorist strike that killed seven people and wounded 48 others in London. It was the third act of terror in Britain in less than three months.

In the wake of the recent terrorist attacks, Tisch criticized Trump's response as too heavy-handed, saying "words matter" and "perspective matters."

Tisch said he always strives to keep his hotel guests and employees safe, and he advocates "secure borders and open doors" to foster economically vital international travel to the United States.

White House officials did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.