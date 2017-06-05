Watch: Trump expected to unveil a plan to privatize air traffic control

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is expected to unveil a plan to make air traffic control private in a White House speech on Monday.

The move, supported by U.S. airlines and backed by many congressional Republicans, would separate the air traffic control function from the Federal Aviation Administration. The GOP says the change would speed up efforts to modernize air traffic control, though critics worry it would give airline interests too much control over the process.

The speech is part of a series of events this week in which Trump aims to highlight his plans to revamp America's roads, bridges and airports. The White House has appeared to make slow progress toward its infrastructure goals as health care and tax reform plans move less quickly than Trump anticipated and a series of scandals engulfs Trump.