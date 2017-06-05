With the market near record highs, here's how two pros are investing

With the U.S. stock market trading near record levels, two experts had different ideas about how to best invest their money.

JPMorgan Private Bank's Steven Rees, who is the firm's global head of equity strategy, still likes technology. He believes the more than 20 percent rally this year is "more than justified."

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite traded 0.1 percent lower on Monday afternoon after reaching an all-time intraday high earlier in the session.

"If you look at it relative to the growth that it offers on a P/E to growth perspective, it actually trades at a discount to the market," Rees said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

"So we're not concerned about valuations. We're very happy with the earnings trends that we've seen across the sector."

That doesn't mean he'd buy everything. Instead, he would be more selective.