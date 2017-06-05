In the world of women's basketball, many players have overcome discrimination. That's also true for the president of WNBA.

Lisa Borders grew up in Atlanta in the 1960s, at a time when segregation, and the racial tension that accompanied it, were deep rooted.

As one of the first African-American students in an integrated school, "I got called racial slurs every day, so I was always about proving myself," she said. Even though it was a scary situation, that early adversity was "an acute lesson."

Her solution was to work harder. "I was so focused on doing well."