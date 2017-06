Apple released a refreshed line of iMacs on Monday, marking the first update since October 2015.

The whole line moved to the 7th generation Intel Core processors, said John Ternus, vice president of hardware engineering at Apple.

The 21.5-inch iMac will have up to 32 GB of memory, and the 27-inch model will have 64 GB.

The iMac Retina will include a 4K, 21.5-inch display. All new Macs will ship starting on Monday, the company said.