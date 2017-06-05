Apple Music hits 27 million paid subscribers

Apple's music streaming service has 27 million paid subscribers, the company said on Monday.

That means it's gaining ground, but still lags Spotify, which in March said it had over 50 million subscribers and 100 million active users.

Apple also unveiled a slew of new Apple Music features on Monday, as part of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference was on Monday at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California. The conference gathers Apple developers and executives to reveal changes to platforms and operating systems, such as iOS or HomeKit.

Users will soon be able to see what their friends are listening to, depending on if their profiles are public or private. Developers can also build apps with the full Apple Music service — something companies that Nike and Shazam have already taken advantage of, according to Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering.

The 2-year-old service, which starts at $9.99 per month at its regular price, got a refresh last year. The facelift included displays of song lyrics, chart-toppers, live radio, concerts, recently played songs and curated playlists.

The new features are being announced as top Apple Music executive Bozoma Saint John is reportedly leaving Apple.