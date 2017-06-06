5 famous companies that bootstrapped their way to success

In 2010 co-founders Will Dean and Guy Livingstone tapped into a rich market with its series of edgy athletic competitions. The idea the pair devised is a boot camp–style footrace that features obstacles such as barbed wire and butter-greased monkey bars. They spent $300 on a website and about $8,000 — all the money from Dean's bank account — on Facebook ads to promote it. The strategy paid off: More than 5,000 people ran the first Tough Mudder, and more than 2 million people have run the company's races in 10 countries since. The Brooklyn, New York-based company generated more than $100 million in revenue through registration fees and sponsorship deals in 2015 and still has not received any outside investment.