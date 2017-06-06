A top Apple Music executive is reportedly leaving for Uber

Bozoma Saint John — an Apple executive who has played a prominent role in recent product launches — is leaving Apple for Uber, according to TechCrunch.

It's unclear what role Saint John will serve at Uber, according to TechCrunch, which cited a tip and multiple sources at Uber. Axios previously reported Saint John's departure from Apple, but not her new role at Uber.

Saint John, one of the few executives at Apple that has an active social media presence, has become one of the most prominent faces of the company.

Uber and Apple were not immediately available to comment on the report.

Saint John, who served as global consumer marketing head at Apple Music and iTunes would be leaving Apple at a crucial time. Apple Music, which launched two years ago, has seen a quick expansion, hitting 27 million subscribers and seeing new original content and app integrations.

Her new employer, Uber, is under even more pressure, fielding accusations of gender bias and sexual harassment, run-ins with drivers and conflicts with regulators. Uber has also recently hired management academic Frances Frei as senior vice president of leadership strategy, according to Recode.

For more on the story, see the full article at TechCrunch.com.