    Comey reportedly told Sessions he did not want to meet alone with Trump

    • Former FBI director James Comey told Attorney General Jeff Sessions that he didn't want to meet alone with U.S. President Donald Trump again, the New York Times reported.
    • The confrontation took place the day after the president allegedly asked Comey to end the investigation into fired national security adviser Mike Flynn and other campaign officials' Russia ties, the report said, citing unnamed current and former law enforcement officials.
    • Sessions told Comey that he couldn't guarantee Trump wouldn't seek another one-on-one meeting with the then-FBI director, the report said.

    The day after President Donald Trump allegedly asked then-FBI director James Comey to end the investigation of fired national security advisor Mike Flynn, Comey told U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions that he didn't want to meet alone with the president again, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed current and former law enforcement officials.

    Comey wanted Sessions to protect the FBI from White House influence, but Sessions said he couldn't guarantee the president wouldn't try to speak with Comey alone again, the report said, citing the unnamed officials.

    But Comey didn't tell Sessions about Trump's request to end the investigation of his presidential campaign officials' contacts with Russian operatives, the report said.

    Comey kept the content of the meetings a secret because he wasn't sure whom at the Justice Department he could trust, the report said, citing the officials.

    Getty Images
    Then-director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Comey leaves after testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, May 3, 2017

