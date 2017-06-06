Cramer Remix: Here's what’s really killing retail   

Jim Cramer knows that at first sight, Apple unveiling its new HomePod speaker and J.Crew CEO Mickey Drexler stepping down from his post do not seem to have many similarities at all.

"Now, what the heck, you're probably asking, does a high-end speaker system have to do with the resignation of a famous retail CEO? Simple, they help define what's working and what's not working in this crazy stock market," the "Mad Money" host contended.

Cramer began by saying that as a mall-based store, J.Crew struggled in the past few years like many of its counterparts despite Drexler's strong reputation in retail.

"In the age of Amazon, where driving to the mall is an anathema to many shoppers, Mickey couldn't distinguish his goods enough to entice people into a place where they didn't want to go to begin with. Much has been made of his fashion missteps. I think those are way off-base," Cramer said.

Now, mall-based retailers from Under Armour to Urban Outfitters are missing the mark because young shoppers go to the mall knowing exactly what they want instead of planning to browse and spend time there, a sign that brand loyalty is waning.