Jamie Dimon on tax reform: 'We have to do this ... it's time to fix it'

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon wants Congress to enact tax reform, and it sounds like he's not as patient about it as some of his fellow business leaders.

The head of the nation's No. 1 bank by assets and chair of the Business Roundtable implored Washington lawmakers Tuesday to get to work on easing the nation's tax burden.

"We have to do this," Dimon said during a teleconference with reporters. "It's been hurting our country for a long time. It's time to fix it."'

President Donald Trump wants to slash taxes, particularly the U.S. corporate levy that is the highest in the world. However, his pro-growth proposals have gotten little traction from a Congress busy trying to enact a new national health-care plan and probing scandals inside the White House.

Dimon spoke as the Roundtable released a survey showing that CEO confidence is at its highest level in three years.

Much of that optimism, though, is predicated on getting an agenda through Congress that also includes lowered regulatory barriers and more spending on the nation's ailing infrastructure. Should signs arise that the economic plans, and particularly tax reform, aren't likely to be addressed soon, that could tamp down sentiment in a hurry.