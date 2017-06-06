What the Qatar feud means for the United States

A number of Arab states have severed ties with Qatar accusing it of supporting terrorism but this puts the United States in a tough spot.

The U.S. has located one of its largest air base operations in the desert outside the Qatari capital of Doha which is home to close to 11,000 U.S. military personnel. However, with the recent visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the Middle East, ties with Saudi Arabia have strengthened.