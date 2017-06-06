"If he's willing to publicly align himself with the Saudi and Emirati position, I don't see how we have a diplomatic off ramp in the near term."

U.S. officials immediately downplayed the friction between Qatar and its neighbors and counseled restraint. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson encouraged the countries "to sit down together and address" their differences.

But on Tuesday morning, Trump applauded Qatar's neighbors and even took partial credit for their assertiveness.

Trump's tweets raise questions about whether he either implictly or actively encouraged Saudi Arabia and the UAE to isolate Qatar during his trip to Riyadh two weeks ago, said Helima Croft, global head of commodities strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

She noted that Tillerson, who is also the former CEO of Exxon Mobil, is familiar with the region and ideally suited to lead a diplomatic resolution between the Arab states. But Trump is complicating efforts to resolve the crisis and undercutting Tillerson, Croft said.