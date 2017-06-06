It's significant to note that nations in the Middle East and beyond believe that Qatar or individuals who live there financially support terrorism. Qatar has denied such accusations, but regardless, the perception that it's linked to terror groups is quickly growing more costly.
On Monday, risk consultancy the Eurasia Group said, "The recent measures by the anti-Qatar alliance signal commitment to forcing a complete change in Qatari policy or creating an environment for leadership change in Doha."
Tensions on the Arabian Peninsula may have sharpened after Qatar reportedly made a tremendous ransom payment to Iran-backed militias in Iraq and al-Qaeda affiliates in Syria, after militants abducted a group of Qatari royal family members during a hunting expedition.
Trump's support for a reset in the region was contingent upon the Saudis and Emiratis cutting into terror financing, said Scott Modell, managing director at energy and geopolitical risk consultancy the Rapidan Group.
Much of that financing emanates from Qatar, but the Saudis and Emiratis also play a role, he added.
"'Counter Threat Finance' operations coming to the forefront of the global war on terror is long overdue," Modell said. "It remains to be seen, however, whether the Saudis and Emiratis themselves will fully commit to disrupting and dismantling funding networks that crisscross their own countries."
Complicating matters further is Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base, which hosts the largest U.S. military presence in the Middle East. Al Udeid is also a base for the United States Central Command, which is responsible for U.S. military operations from Egypt to Pakistan and north through Afghanistan all the way to the border with Russia.