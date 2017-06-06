UK's May 'has identified the European Union leaders as the enemy,' says one top business voice

Incumbent U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's ability to deliver a Brexit that benefited the U.K. was up for debate at a meeting of major business players at Canary Wharf Tuesday.

"I'm even more a backer of Brexit now than I was (pre-referendum)," Matthew Elliott, former CEO of the Vote Leave campaign and senior political adviser at Shore Capital, told CNBC at the Federal Election: What the City Hopes to See event.

Elliott supported May's now infamous coinage that "no deal is better than a bad deal" as an initial negotiating position and said that it was important that the U.K. had "several deals signature-ready for the moment at which we leave (the EU.)" He also explained that May's strategy in calling the snap election was sound, ideally giving herself a full five year term in which to police a transition period following the U.K.'s divorce from the EU and push through free trade agreements.

"I'm confident that there will be a win-win situation," he said.