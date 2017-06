Nearly half of workers engage in two or fewer of the six healthy behaviors researchers asked about, including 8 percent who say they do none of those things. Only 5 percent of workers engage in all six healthy behaviors.

"Most people cite concern for their health in old age, and it's like they haven't connected the dots that these are things we need to be working on right now — today, and each and every day," Collinson said.

Poor health ahead of and into retirement could hurt you financially in several ways.

One risk is that you might incur higher health care costs in retirement. Fidelity estimates that an "average" 65-year-old couple retiring in 2016 would need $260,000 to cover health care in retirement, and cautions that factors like health and longevity could shift those needs.