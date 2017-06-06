As the pace of business accelerates, the need to be nimble and quickly shift direction to stay competitive becomes all the more important.

But there are some initiatives that require a truly long-term commitment – areas where "short-termism" simply won't cut it…where companies need to stay the course despite the shifting winds of business or policy requirements.

That is certainly the case with Project Gigaton, which our two organizations – Walmart and the Environmental Defense Fund – unveiled earlier this spring at Walmart's annual Sustainability Milestone Summit. The project goal is ambitious: To reduce one gigaton of greenhouse gas emissions (the equivalent to taking over 211 million cars off of U.S. roads and highways for a year) from Walmart's supply chain. And the 2030 time horizon is truly long-range.

In pondering the enormity of the effort before us, and the potential impact of Project Gigaton, we can't help but wonder … What if we really think long-term about this topic?

After all, by 2050, the global population will reach 9.5 billion. Millennials will be aging and Gen-Z at mid-life. They will be expecting our global environment to be as thriving as our global economy. The key to achieving these twin goals will be our ability to encourage, embrace and insist on powerful collaborations that will significantly amplify our individual efforts over time.

We feel strongly that if retailers and suppliers across global supply chains work closely with NGOs to improve sustainability efforts then multiple stakeholders – consumers, communities and businesses – stand to benefit.

Why the rosy view? Because consumers are listening to their hearts and taking action with their wallets. The Consumer Report: From Marketing to Mattering, a global study by the United Nations Global Compact and Accenture, discovered that based on a survey of 30,000 consumers worldwide, approximately 64 percent of mothers and 66 percent of 18- to 34-year-old shoppers actively buy sustainable brands and recommend brands that behave responsibly.