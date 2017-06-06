Uncertainty over the future of health care in America has provided rocket fuel for innovators with fresh ideas on how to change everything — from how to find a doctor to how to use biotechnology to cure disease. The opportunities in this sector and the potential to make an impact in people's lives are nearly unrivaled, even as President Trump and the GOP work on repealing and replacing Obamacare.

That is why in 2016, venture investors poured $12.2 billion into health care. Here are some of the standouts that have caught investors' attention for their ability to apply new technologies to entrenched problems.