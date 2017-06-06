With a possible correction looming in the stock market, 'it's time to sell,' expert warns

Barry James, president of James Advantage Fund, has a warning for investors.

For the last month or so, his firm's indicators have been saying the risks are rising — and James is bracing for a possible correction.

"We don't know when there will be a peak in the market and a tumble but it does look like a tire with a bulge," he said in an interview with "Power Lunch" on Tuesday.

It's just a matter of whether the air leaks out slowly or quickly, he added.

On Tuesday, U.S. equities were lower, but still not far from their record highs.