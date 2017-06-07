Apple’s new software is a game changer for augmented reality, experts say

One of Apple's new tech announcements has tech experts excited for augmented reality (AR), with one chief executive calling it a "game-changer" for the industry.

Earlier this week at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, taking place all this week in California, Apple unveiled its new operating system for its iPhone and iPad products, the iOS 11.

The system also introduces ARKit, a new framework for developers to more easily build apps which use augmented reality: the tech that allows devices to display computer-generated images over the real world.

"By blending digital objects and information with the environment around you, augmented reality takes apps beyond the screen, freeing them to interact with the real world in entirely new ways," the tech giant said on its preview website.