    ×

    Trading Nation

    Comey testifies and the ECB meets: Here’s what could drive the market on Thursday

    Comey testifies and the ECB meets: Here’s what could drive the market on Thursday
    Comey testifies and the ECB meets: Here’s what could drive the market on Thursday   

    As stocks hovered just below record highs on Wednesday, Boris Schlossberg, BK Asset Management's managing director of foreign exchange strategy, breaks down three market themes he is watching for on Thursday in a trading session full of key political events that could rattle the markets.

    1. Comey testifies

    Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey is set to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee about his interactions with President Trump and the possible links between the Trump campaign and Russian efforts to interfere in last year's presidential election. Trump abruptly fired Comey last month.

    Schlossberg will be watching the testimony closely.

    "This could present a tremendous political risk to the market if he does release indeed some kind of a bombshell about the Trump presidency," he said Wednesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

    On the other hand, if nothing "controversial" comes of the testimony, "it could actually create a massive relief rally in the equity market and the dollar," Schlossberg said.

    Comey's prepared remarks were released Wednesday.

    2. The European Central Bank meets

    The European Central Bank is scheduled to meet Thursday and discuss monetary policy. Schlossberg is watching the euro's movement, specifically, after any policy change the meeting may yield.

    "The euro has been on a tear lately. Partly because Emmanuel Macron won in France, but also because the market is speculating that the European Central Bank is going to taper the quantitative easing that's been in place for several years," Schlossberg said.

    While it is not expected that interest rate policy will change, Schlossberg said, the market will be closely watching for any indication from ECB President Mario Draghi that indeed a "taper" is imminent; if that's the case, the euro has the potential to rise against the U.S. dollar to the 1.15 mark.

    The currency dipped in and out of negative territory in Wednesday trading.

    3. A key level for gold

    Gold has flirted with the $1,300-per-ounce level this week as political tensions mount and the U.S. dollar weakens. Though gold fell in Wednesday trading, Schlossberg is watching for gold to perhaps reach that region once again on Thursday.

    "On Thursday we have a tremendous amount of political risk in the market. If that indeed translates into a big breakout for gold above the $1,300-an-ounce level, it could mean potentially a long-term rally in the yellow metal," Schlossberg said.

    Gold settled lower Wednesday at $1,289.50 per ounce.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GOLD
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...