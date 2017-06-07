Cramer: Trump's new FBI pick is 'least controversial appointment' to date

Christopher A. Wray is President Donald Trump's "least controversial appointment" to date, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday.

Cramer spoke after the president announced on Twitter that he will nominate the former Justice Department official and lawyer as FBI director.

Wray was assistant attorney general in charge of the Criminal Division from 2003 to 2005.

He led the federal investigation of Enron and represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the Bridgegate scandal.

He is a "heavyweight," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "This is a seasoned guy. ... He's been at it for a long time."

Trump's announcement came a day before axed FBI Director James Comey appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee. He will likely be asked whether the president tried to get him to back off a probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn.