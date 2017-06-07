VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Justin Bieber has paid nearly $150,000 to bail himself out of trouble

Justin Bieber’s expensive splurge is getting out of trouble
Justin Bieber’s splurge of choice is paying to get himself out of trouble   

Most Americans, and young people in particular, waste their money on food. But with seven albums and a Grammy win under his belt, pop star Justin Bieber is worth approximately $225 million, so he can afford to waste his money in more exciting ways.

While the singer has used his fortune to purchase his fair share of houses and cars, he's also spent a chunk of it bailing himself out of trouble.

According to an upcoming episode of CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide," which takes an in-depth look at Bieber's run-ins with the law, the pop star has paid a "swagger tax" of at least $141,600 to deal with the costly consequences of his mistakes.

The capuchin monkey 'Mally' poses next to a picture of Canadian singer Justin Bieber as he plays in his new home, the Serengeti-Park in Hodenhagen, northern Germany.
AFP | Stringer | Getty Images
The capuchin monkey 'Mally' poses next to a picture of Canadian singer Justin Bieber as he plays in his new home, the Serengeti-Park in Hodenhagen, northern Germany.

Monkeying around

In 2013, Bieber's pet capuchin monkey, Mally, was seized by the German government when the singer attempted to bring him into the country without the correct paperwork during a tour.

Bieber was forced to leave the monkey behind and ended up paying $10,700 in fines and costs for care at the local animal shelter. Mally was later moved to Serengeti Park in northern Germany, where he found a new home with a family of other capuchins.

Justin Bieber attends the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.
Getty Images
Justin Bieber attends the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.

Bad egg

In 2014, Bieber was accused of egging a neighbor's house. The neighbor pressed charges, and the star was forced to pay $80,900 in restitution. The over $20,000 worth of damage could have been charged as a felony, but Bieber pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor to avoid letting the situation escalate, the L.A. Times reports.

His neighbor later demanded $1 million for pain and suffering, emotional distress and property damage. In addition to the egging incident, the neighbor alleged that Bieber repeatedly threatened and harassed him.

Justin Bieber (R), with bodyguard Michael Arana (Left Foreground), exits from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on January 23, 2014 in Miami, Florida. Justin Bieber was charged with drunken driving, resisting arrest and driving without a valid license after Miami Beach police found the pop star street racing Thursday morning.
Joe Raedle | Staff | Getty Images
Justin Bieber (R), with bodyguard Michael Arana (Left Foreground), exits from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on January 23, 2014 in Miami, Florida. Justin Bieber was charged with drunken driving, resisting arrest and driving without a valid license after Miami Beach police found the pop star street racing Thursday morning.

Trouble in Miami

A few weeks after the egging incident, Bieber was arrested in Miami for allegedly drag racing while under the influence of alcohol, marijuana and Xanax. He also faced charges for resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license.

As part of a plea deal to settle the case, the singer donated $50,000 to a youth charity. According to CNN, the deal mandated that Bieber complete 12 hours of anger management counseling, attend a program that teaches about the impact of drunken driving on victims and make the large donation to the "Our Kids" organization.

Watch CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide," Wednesday, June 7th at 10 PM/ET.

Don't miss:

Warren Buffett's $74.9 billion fortune could buy him every team in the NFL

This woman travels the world as a matchmaker for techie millionaires

Warren Buffett is not your average sports fan. He could buy every team in the NFL
Warren Buffett is not your average sports fan. He could buy every team in the NFL   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...