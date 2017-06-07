Justin Bieber has paid nearly $150,000 to bail himself out of trouble

Most Americans, and young people in particular, waste their money on food. But with seven albums and a Grammy win under his belt, pop star Justin Bieber is worth approximately $225 million, so he can afford to waste his money in more exciting ways.

While the singer has used his fortune to purchase his fair share of houses and cars, he's also spent a chunk of it bailing himself out of trouble.

According to an upcoming episode of CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide," which takes an in-depth look at Bieber's run-ins with the law, the pop star has paid a "swagger tax" of at least $141,600 to deal with the costly consequences of his mistakes.