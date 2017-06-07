Molson Coors Brewing Company shares dip 6 percent after weak guidance

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing closed down more than 6 percent following disappointing EBITA guidance from Wednesday's investor meeting.

At the conference, management said that they see EBITDA margins rising 50-60 bps per year for next three years.

The parent company of popular beer company MillerCoors, Molson said it expects to generate $550 million of cost savings by the year 2019.

A global priority for the company is for free cash flow in 2017 to fall within 10% of $1.2B.

Anheuser Busch Inbev and Constellation Brands shares fell about one percent following the comments.