Morgan Stanley's widely followed auto analyst predicts Ford's earnings could be cut in half

Ford shareholders could be in for a rude awakening.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas has a stark warning in a research note to clients: "We believe that Ford's earnings outlook may need to be reset as much as 50 percent lower over the next 18 to 24 months."

Jonas says new Ford CEO Jim Hackett may have to slash Ford's profit forecast due to a variety of issues weighing on the company's near term outlook including a current line-up of vehicles that needs to be refreshed, investing in future transportation technologies and slowing sales for the auto industry overall.

CNBC has reached out to Ford for a comment on Jonas' warning.

If Hackett and his management team guide Wall Street to expect lower earnings, it would be the third time in the last nine months the automaker has cut its outlook. Last September, the company reduced its 2016 earnings expectations due to higher recall costs. Two months later it slashed guidance for 2017 pre-tax profits by $1.5 billion citing a number of factors including a drop in residual values for used cars.

Ford posted its second most profitable year ever in 2016 earning a pre-tax profit of $10.4 billion.

However, slowing profits in the first quarter, an inability to move faster developing new technologies like autonomous-drive vehicles and a stock price hovering near a five year low prompted Ford to replace Mark Fields as CEO in late May.

His replacement, Jim Hackett has been tasked with getting the company back on track. The former CEO of Steelcase is well aware of the need to shore up Ford's bottom line. When Hackett addressed reporters after being named Ford CEO, he talked about his responsibility to improve the automakers financials. "Our returns, and getting cost of capital out of every initiative is a really important notion and it is not going to fall by the wayside," he said.