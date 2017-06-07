OECD ups global growth forecast to six-year high; downgrades US

While concerns about the global economy continue to plague investors, Paris-based OECD has forecast that the global economy is on course for its fastest growth in close to six years but has warned that countries need to strive to do better.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has predicted that the global economy is set to grow 3.5 percent in 2017, followed by an increase to 3.6 percent in 2018 as confidence is increasing and investment and trade are picking up from low levels.

"International trade growth revived in the last year, although it still remains less robust than in pre-crisis decades. Technology-driven and deeper trade integration through global value chains creates new markets and raises productivity," the OECD said in the official forecasts.