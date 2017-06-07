President Trump discusses health-care reform after meeting with Obamacare 'victims' in Ohio

[The stream is slated to start at 12:55 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Wednesday is continuing his attack on Obamacare in as the Senate moves toward potentially introducing new health-care legislation in coming weeks.

Trump was set to meet in Ohio before the speech with what he called "victims" of Obamacare.

His visit comes a day after big insurer Anthem, the largest seller of Obamacare plans in Ohio, said it was effectively abandoning that market in the state next year. Anthem's move could leave residents of 18 counties in Ohio without any insurer selling Obamacare plans in 2018.

Trump had scored a victory last month in his bid to repeal and replace key parts of the Affordable Care Act when the House of Representatives, by a margin of just a single vote, passed a major health-care bill.

But it is not clear how much of that bill the Senate will use as it crafts its own legislation. The House bill, dubbed the American Health Care Act, was projected by the Congressional Budge Office to lead to 23 million more Americans being uninsured by 2026 if the bill becomes law.

That number is 3 million more than the total number of people who are estimated to have gained health insurance in the past seven years as a result of the Affordable Care Act, the more formal name of the Obamacare law.