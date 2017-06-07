Social media explodes over Comey testimony

Twitter erupted after the release of former FBI Director James Comey's prepared remarks about his interactions with President Donald Trump.

Comey will not face the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence until Thursday at 10 a.m. EDT, but the publication Wednesday of his planned statement sparked an internet firestorm that was swift — and mostly partisan.

Ana Navarro, Republican strategist and political contributor for CNN, ABC and Telemundo tweeted,

Sahil Kapur, a reporter for Bloomberg, shared Sen. John McCain's response, tweeting,



Ted Lieu, a Democrat representing California's 33rd congressional district, praised Comey's statement.

Preet Bharara, a federal prosecutor who was fired by Trump in March, condemned the president's alleged actions that Comey laid out in his remarks. He tweeted,

The Republican National Committee responded to the release with a touch of humor.

Editor-in-chief of the conservative news outlet the Daily Wire, Ben Shapiro, argued Comey's testimony proved Trump's innocence.

Dinesh D'Souza, conservative filmmaker and author, highlighted parts of Comey's testimony where he confirmed that Trump is not personally being investigated by the FBI.