After Uber announced the firing of 20 workers, board member Arianna Huffington clarified her comments on the workplace culture at Uber.

Huffington told CNN in March that sexual harassment was not a "systemic problem" at Uber, despite claims from former Uber engineer Susan Fowler that the company repeatedly failed to act on her complaints.

But an internal investigation resulted in the dismissal of 20 employees this week for complaints around discrimination, sexual harassment, bullying, retaliation and more. Out of 2015 claims, 100 of which were uncorroborated, 47 claims were related to sexual harassment.

"I never said there wasn't a systemic cultural problem, I was talking specifically about sexual harassment," Huffington told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Wednesday. "It all depends on your definition of systemic."

Results of a separate investigation, led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, will be released at an all-hands meeting next Tuesday, Huffington confirmed. She said there is a "restructuring of the management team" at Uber.

"We are going to be releasing the recommendations exactly as Eric Holder and his team have provided them," Huffington said. "But of course it is not the full report because of privacy and prejudice reasons."



