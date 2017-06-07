We’ll ‘very soon’ be up there with Apple and Samsung, says ZTE Mobile chief

Chinese multinational telecoms firm ZTE aims to become a top tier smartphone seller across the globe "very soon," fighting against giants such as Apple and Samsung.

The smartphone maker, which has struggled to convince consumers with its brand, has adopted a twofold strategy to stir up competition in the market. Lixin Cheng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices, told CNBC that the brand is focused on innovation and in hearing and delivering what consumers want.

"We are now focused on different strategic markets, China, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific … We are confident we will be in the top tier smartphone venders in the world … Now that we are moving from (4G) to 5G, which requires a lot of investment, technology and innovation, that is ZTE 's strength," Lixin Cheng said on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Asia, in Shanghai.