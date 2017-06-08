Cramer's lightning round: Buy this stock—even though it's boring

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Valvoline Inc.: "I like Valvoline because it's a boring, slow-growth stock that doesn't cause you problems that is at the right level. Do buy, buy, buy."

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV: "I like it, but I have to tell you, I'll see your Anheuser Busch InBev and I'll raise you a Constellation Brands. By the way, I didn't like that Molson Coors report yesterday at all."

Huntington Ingalls Industries: "Look, I'm not going to disagree. I like Huntington Ingalls. I think it's really, really good. I happen to like General Dynamics more, but you're right, that one's a little down."

BlackBerry: "No, it's already moved so much. Intellectual property can only get you so far. We missed that one. Let's find the next."

Analog Devices: "Unnecessarily punished, Analog Devices, for a little bit of drop in the Apple ecosystem. I say the merger's going to make it work. Internet of things, stick with ADI."

Darling Ingredients: "Just a consistent, good gainer. Look, they take care of the stuff, the animal processing, the junk, and it's been a good business for them. It's staying a good business."

Nokia: "I don't know, I saw the neutral that came out today on Nokia and I said, 'You know what, I like the Ericsson buy, Nokia neutral.' This one's yours, not mine. I don't think there's that much left."

