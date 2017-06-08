    ×

    European Central Bank

    Euro sinks as Draghi reveals cuts to euro zone inflation projections

    The ECB held benchmark interest rates steady at 0.0 percent on Thursday and dropped any reference to a future rate cut.

    In a statement it said it expected interest rates to "remain at present levels for an extended period of time," but added that it would be ready to extend its quantitative easing (QE) program if needed. The ECB's message sent the euro dipping down to $1.1229 against the greenback from around $1.1240.

    The decision marked the fifth consecutive quarter that the central bank has held rates steady at 0.00 percent and will come as little surprise to market watchers, who were largely anticipating a continuation of the status quo.

