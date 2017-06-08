Hawaii leads way, becomes first state in US to enact legislation aligning with Paris Agreement

The Governor of Hawaii, David Ige, has signed two bills which support the goals and commitments of the Paris Agreement.



Ige's signing of the bills means that Hawaii has become the first state in the U.S. to enact legislation implementing parts of the Paris Agreement.

On June 1, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris Agreement and commence negotiations to re-enter or renegotiate a new accord. "This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the United States," he said at the time.



The bills signed in Hawaii were SB 559 (Act 032) and HB 1578 (Act 033). The governor's office said that SB 559 expanded "strategies and mechanisms" to cut greenhouse gas emissions across the state "in alignment with the principles and goals adopted" in the Paris Agreement. HB 1578 establishes a Carbon Farming Task Force.

"Hawai'i is committed to environmental stewardship, and we look forward to working with other states to fight global climate change," Ige said in a statement. "Together, we can directly contribute to the global agenda of achieving a more resilient and sustainable island Earth."

The senate majority leader who introduced SB 559 welcomed its signing. "The measure adopted relevant sections of the Paris agreement as state law, which gives us legal basis to continue adaptation and mitigation strategies for Hawai'i, despite the Federal government's withdrawal from the treaty," J. Kalani English said.



Hawaii recently joined the U.S. Climate Alliance, a group committed to upholding the Paris Agreement. Other members include Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, New York, Washington, and California.