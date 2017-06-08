Beware of schemes that could drain your bank account Friday, 12 May 2017 | 11:59 AM ET | 00:59

By the time you hear about a data breach, it's way too late to put measures in place to lock thieves out from using that data.

"If you post it, they will use it," concluded Federal Trade Commission presentation on a new agency study. And quickly. When leaked consumer data like credit card numbers or email login details are made public, it's a matter of minutes (and at best, hours) before thieves make an unauthorized access attempt, they found.

"There's a real mystery of what happens to consumer data when it becomes public," said study co-author Dan Salsburg, chief counsel and acting chief of the FTC's Office of Technology Research and Investigation.

To see what happens to leaked data, researchers crafted a batch of 100 consumer profiles, each including a made-up name, an address from a national database, a phone number and email set up for the purpose of the study, and one payment mechanism also set up for the study — either an online payment account, a bitcoin wallet or a credit card. Each customer profile also included a password, although they didn't specify what the password was for.

"Our goal was to make this customer database look as realistic as possible," Salsburg said — as if it could have been stolen from a small business.