Huawei will leapfrog Apple and HP to lead the PC market in five years, top exec says

Huawei will become the top personal computer maker in the world in three to five years, leapfrogging the likes of Apple, Lenovo and HP, a top executive at the firm told CNBC on Wednesday, just days after launching new notebook devices.

In May, the Chinese firm took the wraps off of the MateBook X, MateBook D and MateBook E — the X is a laptop that competes directly with Apple's MacBook line of products. For its part, the company says it is bullish on its plans in the PC space.

"Whenever Huawei decides to enter an area, make a product, our target is always to be a global leader," said Wan Biao, chief operating officer of Huawei's consumer business group. "I think this comes from Huawei's unswerving input in R&D, and our innovation capabilities. I think these has already been proven in our smartphone products."

When asked how long it will take to sit at the top spot in the market, Wan said the "process would take about three to five years."

The PC market has been declining for several years, but it recorded 0.6 percent growth in the first quarter of 2017, according to data from IDC. Given that low growth, it's an incredibly tough market.

HP, Lenovo, Dell, Apple, and Acer make up the top five players in the world by market share, IDC said. So if Huawei becomes number one, that would mean beating out those top players. Wan, however, said he's confident.