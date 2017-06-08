'No question' Trump involved in obstruction of justice: Former Watergate prosecutor

There's "no question" President Donald Trump was involved in an obstruction of justice in his dealings with former FBI Director James Comey, former assistant special Watergate prosecutor Nick Ackerman told CNBC on Thursday.
"The Comey testimony today makes that crystal clear," Ackerman said in an interview with "Closing Bell."
Comey testified before a Senate committee on Thursday that he believed Trump ordered him to drop the probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn when they spoke in February.
He recalled that the president said, "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go."
Trump fired Comey on May 9.
"Obstruction of justice is an intent crime. If his intent was to impede, interfere or stop that investigation, that's obstruction," Ackerman said.