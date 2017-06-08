Oil prices continue to slide as supply overhang prevails

Brent crude futures were trading at $47.67 per barrel at 0039 GMT, down 19 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close. That puts Brent 12 percent below its opening level on May 25, when an OPEC-led policy to cut oil output was extended to cover the first quarter of 2018.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $45.44 per barrel, down 20 cents, or 0.44 percent, from their previous close. They are down over 11 percent from May 25.

"(With very few) bullish catalysts around at the moment, the path of less resistance remains lower," ANZ bank said.

Traders said the price slump was a result of ongoing oversupply despite the pledge led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of production until the first quarter of 2018.