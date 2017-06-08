Self-made millionaire shares the 3 steps he took to retire in his 40s

At 25, Scott Alan Turner was, in his own words, a "money moron" who had gotten himself into more than $70,000 worth of debt.

But by 35, Turner had transformed his finances and had become a debt-free self-made millionaire.

Now 44, Turner is a multimillionaire and an early retiree. He and his wife sold their most successful business, an environmentally focused consulting firm, in 2014. Although Turner still works on his website and podcast, he's able to set his own schedule and only work when he wants to.

"I've got a really simple definition [of early retirement]," he says. "It's 'I work because I want to, not because I have to.' For me, I can take the afternoon off. Or I can go take my kids to the park in the middle of the day if I choose to, or I can blow off Thursday and Friday and go out of town with my family."