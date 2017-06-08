Trump's latest nominee doesn't actually have Dartmouth degree that White House had said he did

A White House press release announcing Joseph Otting's nomination to comptroller of the currency at the Treasury Department falsely stated that he has a Dartmouth degree, according to New England Cable News, a unit of NBC Universal.

The release stated that Otting holds a B.A. from the University of Northern Iowa and is a "graduate" of the School of Credit and Financial Management at Dartmouth College. A spokeswoman for Dartmouth confirmed with CNBC that Otting is not a graduate, nor does the university even have a school of credit and financial management.

Otting did attend the School of Credit and Financial Management, though it is a continuing-education program that the National Association of Credit Management runs, the New England Cable News said. It is taught over for 10 days in two years, according to the program's website.

The program was once held at Dartmouth College, the New England Cable News reported, but it was never affiliated with the school. It is now held at American University and is not connected with the institution, according to the program's website.

The White House emailed a statement to the New England Cable News acknowledging its error on Wednesday.

