The five biggest tech stocks lost nearly $100 billion in value on Friday

U.S. stock markets punished tech stocks on Friday, and big tech names saw the worst of it.

The so-called "big five" — Apple, Alphabet Class A shares, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon — lost more than $97.5 billion in market value between the close on Thursday and the close on Friday, according to FactSet, dragging the Nasdaq to its worst week of the year.

Shares of Apple fell nearly 4 percent on Friday, while the other four companies fell more than 3 percent. For most of the day, only 3 stocks in the S&P 500 tech sector were in the green: IBM, Teradata and Western Union. Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet all traded more than 2 times their 30-day average volume.