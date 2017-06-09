Hollywood's newest superhuman may have just pulled off his first legitimate act of heroism: Outshining real-life basketball icons LeBron James and Steph Curry in an elimination game during the NBA Finals.

On Friday, Marvel debuted the highly-anticipated teaser trailer for "The Black Panther," a spin-off character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's blockbuster "Avengers" franchise. The movie, which is expected to premiere in February of 2018, centers around King T'Challa, the ruler of the fictional African nation of Wakanda.