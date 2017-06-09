    ×

    Movies

    'Black Panther' teaser trailer debuts during NBA Finals, and steals the spotlight

    • Marvel's "The Black Panther" dominated the discussion on social media, and took the spotlight from a must win Game 4.
    • The movie centers on T'Challa, the super-powered ruler of an advanced African nation.
    • "Black Panther" is an "Avengers" spin-off, and debuts in February 2018.
    Image from Black Panther movie poster
    Source: Marvel
    Image from Black Panther movie poster

    Hollywood's newest superhuman may have just pulled off his first legitimate act of heroism: Outshining real-life basketball icons LeBron James and Steph Curry in an elimination game during the NBA Finals.

    On Friday, Marvel debuted the highly-anticipated teaser trailer for "The Black Panther," a spin-off character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's blockbuster "Avengers" franchise. The movie, which is expected to premiere in February of 2018, centers around King T'Challa, the ruler of the fictional African nation of Wakanda.

    Although James's Cleveland Cavaliers were locked in a must-win Game 4 of the NBA Championship, the Black Panther dominated the conversation on social media. With fans titillated by a promotional picture earlier in the day —and seemingly more interested in the trailer than the game — "Black Panther" was the top trending item on Twitter, even as the Cavaliers held a hefty 20-point lead in the 3rd quarter.

    In this photo illustration a woman reads a copy of the Black Panther (T'Challa) a fictional superhero appearing in comic book published by Marvel Comics in New York May 17, 2016.
    Timothy A. Clary | Getty Images
    In this photo illustration a woman reads a copy of the Black Panther (T'Challa) a fictional superhero appearing in comic book published by Marvel Comics in New York May 17, 2016.

    The movie stars Chadwick Boseman in the title role, picking up where 2016's "Captain America: Civil War" left off, and also features a list of Hollywood heavyweights like Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, and Michael B. Jordan.

    In the comic book upon which "The Black Panther" is based, Wakanda is a highly advanced civilization, and the only country on the continent never to have been colonized. T'Challa — who was first introduced by Marvel through the "Fantastic Four" series in 1966 — is imbued with superhuman strength, stamina and speed through his connection with a mystical force called the Panther God.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DIS
    ---