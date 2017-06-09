Short-seller who predicted Valeant plunge targets surging trader favorite Nvidia



Citron Research's Andrew Left, who gained notoriety for successful bets against companies such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, tweeted he sees Nvidia shares going back to $130 before $180 Friday.

The stock dropped after the short-seller's tweet. Nvidia traded down 1 percent midday Friday after being up as much as 5 percent earlier.



"Take your profits and move on to Google (Alphabet). Exposure to the identical array of 'sexy businesses' with less risk on the downside. In the recent frenzy in NVIDIA shares, it has added more to its market cap than the total valuation of its competitor AMD. Now it is fueled by an irresponsibly bullish number from Citi," Citron Research wrote in a post entitled "NVIDIA: The Moment that Separates the Gamblers from the Investors. NVDA to Trade back to $130" on the firm's website.

A Nvidia decline to $130, would represent a fall of nearly 20 percent for the shares.

In contrast, Wall Street is one-upping themselves trying to be the most bullish firm on Nvidia. Citi Research, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS have all raised their price targets on semiconductor company in recent days.



The short-seller cited competition coming from Intel, AMD, Google and Xilinx in the data center markets and the likelihood of slowing growth in its gaming graphics card business as reasons for his skeptical view on Nvidia's recent rally.



Nvidia shares have risen 238 percent through Thursday in the previous 12 months compared with the market's 15 percent return in that period. That performance ranks No. 1 in the entire S&P 500, according to FactSet. The shares are up 50 percent this year versus the market's 9 percent performance.

This wasn't the first time Citron expressed a negative view on Nvidia shares. He predicted the stock would decline to $90 in Dec. 2017.

And not all of the short-seller's recent calls have gone well. Left admitted he was losing on his bearish view on online furniture retailer Wayfair last month.



"With Wayfair, my timing is off right now, which is fine," Left said on CNBC's "Halftime Report."



Wayfair shares are up more than 100 percent this year.



Nvidia declined to comment for this story.