Coca-Cola revamps Coke Zero overseas

Coca-Cola is dropping Coke Zero and swapping it for Coca-Cola No Sugar in Australia.

The company first debuted the new recipe in Great Britain in June 2016. It launched in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Ireland later that year, and it is expected to expand into South Africa later this year.

The product is known as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in some markets, depending on labeling requirements, according to a press release. As part of the change, Coca-Cola scrapped Coke Zero's packaging and replaced it with a new one that will feature the company's red disk icon and display zero sugar more prominently.

The new design reflects the company's broader "One Brand" marketing strategy, which aims to create a more cohesive brand while giving each flavor its own identity.

Despite the changes overseas, Coke Zero is here to stay in the U.S. — for now at least.