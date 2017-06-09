Here's what happened when Steve Jobs called to buy this founder's start-up

There is perhaps no greater achievement in the world of Silicon Valley entrepreneurship than to have been courted by the late, iconic titan of Apple, Steve Jobs.

So, what's that like? What happened when Steve Jobs wanted your company? Adam Cheyer, the co-founder of Siri, knows.

Two weeks after Cheyer and his co-founders, Dag Kittlaus and Tom Gruber, launched Siri as an app in the Apple store in February 2010, Jobs called their office — unannounced.

"We had no idea. I mean literally he called our CEO's phone," says Cheyer, referring to then CEO Dag Kittlaus.

"[Dag] tells this funny story — I don't know if you've ever had the moment where, you know, the phone is ringing and you swipe to answer and it doesn't pick up? And [it says] 'Apple' on [Dag's] phone, and he's swiping and he's trying to get it to answer. And then finally he answers, and there was Steve on the line," says Cheyer, speaking to CNBC.