How an interview with one Chinese billionaire threw a US broadcaster into turmoil

A dispute over why Voice of America abruptly shut down an interview with a vocal critic of Beijing is raising questions about whether Chinese leadership influenced the U.S. broadcaster.

On April 19, taxpayer-funded Voice of America cut short a live interview with Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui — and subsequently put five of its own journalists on administrative leave.

"I suspect somebody caved in to the Chinese government's demand, because the timing itself was very suspicious," one of those journalists, Mandarin Service Chief Sasha Gong, told CNBC last week. "Someone very, very powerful must be very, very afraid of this. Otherwise, nothing makes sense."

Gong said Chinese authorities met with Voice of America's Beijing correspondent two days ahead of the April 19 interview and asked for its cancellation. Voice of America management then asked Gong to cancel the interview, or at least to shorten it to 15 minutes, she said.

Gong said management declined to cancel the interview in writing before it began, but then abruptly pulled the plug one hour and 19 minutes into the live conversation.