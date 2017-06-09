May’s Conservatives strike a deal with the DUP, but who are they?

British Prime Minister Theresa May has struck a deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which will enable her to form a government, sources have confirmed.

The Conservatives are said to have held talks with the DUP overnight as it became clear that the incumbents would be unable to maintain their stronghold following a surge in popularity for Labour.

May's party lost their slim parliamentary majority, securing a projected total of 319 seats, shy of the 326 needed for a clear win. By teaming up with the DUP, which won 10 seats, the party will be able to form a majority, though it is unclear whether the deal will be a formal coalition or a looser "confidence and supply" arrangement. The former would give the DUP a degree of control in government, while the latter would see the party support the Conservatives' policies in return for some of its policies being enacted.

May is expected to meet with the Queen at 12:30 p.m. London time to seek approval for the deal.