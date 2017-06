This creepy robot says she can do a better job than Donald Trump 49 Mins Ago | 01:25

Remember Sophia, the life-like humanoid robot?

She's back, this week at a United Nations-hosted conference on artificial intelligence in Geneva. The conference aims to show how AI can — and one hopes will — ultimately benefit humanity.

And while Sophia says AI has a long way to go before it becomes smarter than humans, she still says she can do a better job than Donald Trump,