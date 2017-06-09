The GOP still champions Trump, but that might not last

"I travel this state every day," a Republican senator declared recently, "and I haven't yet had anybody come up to me and say they're worried about Russia messing with our elections."
Comments like that, from Sen. Luther Strange of Alabama, bolster the idea that President Donald Trump enjoys an unbreachable shield from fellow Republicans as Congress and a Justice Department special counsel conduct their investigations on Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential race. So do his 80-plus-percent approval ratings from rank-and-file party members nationwide.
Trump's partisan shield is indeed strong. Fellow Republicans who control Congress see him as an ally for their legislative goals and fear angering his loyal supporters. They can deflect political heat from the investigations and control whether scattered calls for Trump's removal from office ever turn into an impeachment process.
And partisanship itself holds more power than it has since World War II. Over decades the two major parties have grown almost ideologically homogenous, as conservative Democrats shifted to the GOP and liberal Republicans became Democrats. Even as immigration makes the nation more diverse, barriers of ideology, race and bitter partisanship reinforce divisions between the two sides.