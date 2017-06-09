Top economists rip Fed, call for letting inflation run higher than normal

Markets widely expect the Fed to raise another 25 basis points when the Federal Open Market Committee convenes for its two-day meeting next week. Traders have priced in one more hike in December, but the path beyond that is uncertain.

These economists advocate an even slower path than the one on which the committee currently finds itself.

"The conversation about monetary policy rules that we follow going forward is a really important one, and it would have been important even if we hadn't gone through the Great Recession," said Jason Furman, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under former President Barack Obama and currently senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. "Having that [inflation] target today just leaves you less room than it used to."

Obama himself was a proponent for low interest rates, stacking the FOMC with dovish members while reappointing former Chairman Ben Bernanke then naming Janet Yellen as his successor.

While the Fed presided over a period of recovery and the second-longest bull market in history, the era also will be remembered for its historically slow growth and widening wealth disparities.

"When I write the history of the 2010s, I think both Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen are going to be judged quite harshly," said Brad DeLong, an economic historian and professor of economics at the University of California at Berkeley.

DeLong believes the two Fed chairs should have been raising rates after the recession ended. Because they waited too long, rate hikes now threaten to send the economy back into a downturn, he said.

"The attempt to push them higher, in fact, will be such a recessionary shock that the Fed will have no room to respond to," DeLong said.

To be sure, some of the arguments for a higher inflation target seem counterintuitive — that doing so somehow gives the Fed more room for accommodation in another downturn, or that inflation actually benefits consumers.

However, Nobel economist Joseph Stiglitz said history bears out the position that workers, particularly women and minorities, tend to get a boost when inflation is elevated. Yellen has toyed publicly with the idea of letting the economy run hotter than normal for a while, though she also has said the scenario is not likely.

"The only time when the unemployment rate for these groups goes down and wages go up is when we have a very tight economy, much tighter than the Fed has in mind when it's focusing on a 2 percent inflation target," Stiglitz said. "As far as workers go, the answer is unambiguous: They are the winners in this."