Watch: Secretary of State Tillerson to deliver statement to the media

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will deliver a statement to the news media on Friday at the State Department.

The State Department did not say what he will speak about.

An AP reporter tweeted that Tillerson is expected to give an update to media about developments in the Qatar crisis as the Gulf nation remains ensnared in a serious dispute a group of neighboring states led by Saudi Arabia.